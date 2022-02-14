e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases, 346 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

LIVE Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting kicks off in Goa, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand

Voting kicked off in Goa and the 55 seats of Uttar Pradesh at 7 am on Monday, while polling in Uttarakhand started at 8 am.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
14 February 2022 09:45 AM IST

Utpal Parrikar & Michael Lobo won't win, as BJP is coming with a majority: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

14 February 2022 09:45 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada casts his vote

14 February 2022 09:45 AM IST

I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will bring BJP on 60+ seats: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Advertisement
14 February 2022 09:45 AM IST

People voting not for constituency but for Goa: Michael Lobo, Congress candidate from Calangute

14 February 2022 09:45 AM IST

Uttarakhand CM and BJP candidate from Khatima, Pushkar Singh Dhami casts his vote

14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi casts his vote at a polling booth in Rampur

Advertisement
14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

Goa CM Pramod Sawant and his wife Sulakshana Sawant offer prayers at Shree Rudreshwar Devasthan, Harvalem

14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

Utpal Parrikar visits polling booths in Panaji

14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

Appreciate EC, political parties for ensuring free & fair polls: Goa Governor

Advertisement
14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

Voting for Uttarakhand Elections begins

14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar casts his votes at polling booth number 7 of Vasco da Gama Assembly Constituency

14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

BJP will achieve its 300-mark target, says Yogi Adityanath

14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

Vote in record numbers and strengthen festival of democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the voters in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa to cast their ballots in the Assembly elections in the three states to "strengthen the festival of democracy".

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

14 February 2022 09:05 AM IST

Voting for Goa Elections and the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement