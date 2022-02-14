Vote in record numbers and strengthen festival of democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the voters in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa to cast their ballots in the Assembly elections in the three states to "strengthen the festival of democracy".

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."