Assembly Election Results 2022: PM Narendra Modi addresses party workers on BJP's landslide victory; watch video

After Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded party workers at BJP's headquarters in Delhi for their tremendous efforts behind party's landslide victory.

"All exit polls have been proved wrong in Goa, BJP has scripted new history in Uttarakhand as for the first time a party has come for a second consecutive term in the state," the PM said in his address.

Speaking on UP elections, the prime minister said, "We had said before that Holi will start from March 10...It's a 'victory 4' by our NDA workers...I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory. For the first time, a CM will be elected for a second term."

"When we formed govt in 2019 (at Centre), 'experts' said it was because of the 2017 victory (in UP)... I believe the same 'experts' will say that 2022 election result will decide the fate of 2024 national elections," the PM added.

The prime minister said that governance delivery has been made better and transparent in the last few years, while delivering the poor their rights.

Victory celebrations at party headquarters on BJP's landslide victory in Assembly Elections 2022.

Modi further said, "BJP karyakartas had promised me that Holi would begin from 10th March this year, and they have kept their promise. These workers worked 24X7 and were successful in winning the trust of the people across states." "BJP's vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, even after being incumbent. All exit polls were proven incorrect in Goa, and the people of Goa have given us the chance to serve them for the third consecutive time," he said.

In Goa, he said, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and even after being in power for 10 years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased.

BJP is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab, according to election results and trends on Thursday.

Thursday, March 10, 2022