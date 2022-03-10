Assembly election results 2022: PM Modi to address BJP workers today in Delhi

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heading for a big win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the BJP Headquarters in Delhi today in the evening (6.30 pm), reported India Today.

According to the report, PM Modi is likely to address party workers today.

The ruling BJP appeared on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party-led alliance leading in 272 seats as against 123 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government. Trends are available for all 403 seats so far.

The ruling BJP secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand on Thursday with its candidates ahead in 46 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress was leading in 21 seats, according to latest poll trends available.

The counting of votes in all five poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa began on Thursday morning at 8 am.

The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14. Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:39 PM IST