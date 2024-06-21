 Assembly Election Preparation: EC Launches Electoral Roll Revision In Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, And Jammu & Kashmir
Assembly Election Preparation: EC Launches Electoral Roll Revision In Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, And Jammu & Kashmir

The Election Commission on Friday announced special summary revision of the electoral rolls with effect from July 1 in the states of Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The process starts from June 25.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday announced special summary revision of the electoral rolls with effect from July 1 in the states of Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The process starts from June 25. The exercise is to publish the draft electoral rolls for conduct of the Assembly elections later this year.

The EC has directed updation of the electoral rolls in J&K with July 1 as the qualifying date. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in his last press conference that the EC will soon start the Assembly election process in J&K, citing how eager were the people of J&K in participation of democracy in the Lok Sabha elections.The last special summary revision of the electoral rolls was done in all states on January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date.

In a statement, The Commission firmly believes that pure, inclusive and updated electoral rolls as the foundation of free, fair and credible elections. To ensure the fidelity of the electoral rolls, special stress will be given on intensive pre-revision activities before the draft rolls are published.

The pre-revision activities would mainly include house to house survey by the booth level officers to collect multiple entries/dead electors and permanently shifted electors and corrections of the electoral rolls. There shall also be rationalisation and rearrangement of the polling stations and improving the image quality ensuring good quality photographs of the voters.

article-image

The house-to-house verification will be from June 25 to July 24 and publication of the draft rolls on July 25, the CEO will fix special campaign dates on Saturdays and Sundays and final publication of electoral rolls on July 20.

