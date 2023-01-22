Assemble polls prep: TMC chief & WB CM Mamata to visit Tripura with nephew Abhishek in February

West Bengal: Mamata and Abhishek BanerjeeAssemble polls prep: TMC chief & WB CM Mamata to visit Tripura with nephew Abhishek in February to campaign for Asansol and Ballygunge bypolls next week | File pic

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee along with her nephew and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to visit Tripura in the first week of February to campaign for the upcoming Assembly election there.

According to TMC sources Trinamool Congress is likely to contest the polls without any alliance in Tripura.

Abhishek Banerjee's meeting with Tripura TMC officials

It may be noted that on Friday TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting with Tripura TMC leaders at his office in Kolkata to discuss plans to contest the Tripura Assembly polls.

Talking to media, TMC leader Rajib banerjee said that TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has shown everyone that TMC can defeat BJP.

“The motto of TMC is ‘Ekla Colo Re’ (Walk alone). As of now it is decided that we would contest the polls without any alliance. There are 60 Assembly seats and we have discussed each seat with Abhishek Banerjee. He will also campaign in Tripura,” said Banerjee.

It may be noted that TMC had earlier even contested in Tripura Municipality election.

TMC expansion plans

Banerjee also mentioned that after Abhishek Banerjee became the national secretary of the party, not just in Tripura, TMC is trying to expand its base in the entire North-East part of the country.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that the TMC is the only alternative in Tripura.

“If we follow the 2018 Assembly election it is clear that the non Left Front vote went to BJP. Now the people of Tripura don’t want the BJP. So the only alternative is TMC,” mentioned Sushmita.

