Assam: Two cops suspended for stripping and assaulting three sisters at outpost

Guwahati: The allegation of harassment and torture by three women in custody has landed the Assam police in a controversy. The police at Bura outpost in Darrang district have drawn flak after three women aged 28, 30 and 18 lodged a complaint against the in-charge of the outpost for harassing them on the pretext of investigation.

The women have stated that they were beaten up by the officer in-charge after their brother eloped with a Hindu girl. Although the boy surrendered to the police along with the girl he eloped with the same night yet the police tortured the three sisters of the boy before releasing them. The boy was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Locals said that the accused eloped with the girl on September 6. "Officer in-charge of the Bura police outpost took away the three sisters of the boy from their house and tortured them inside the outpost. One of the sisters, who was pregnant, suffered badly during the torture leading her to deliver a still born baby later," the locals said.

One of the custodial tortured sisters said the family had “all the proof of the relationship and there was no kidnapping”. A Darrang district police officer said that after the Hindu woman returned, “she told police that she was taken forcibly”.

A 28-year-old sister told to Indian Express that when she asked why they are taken to the custody although the case is against their brother, the inspector Mahendra Sarma pointed a pistol and said don’t ask too much. “At the outpost, my husband was locked up and my sister was stripped and hit by a lathi first,” added the sister.

According to Indian Express, one sister, on September 10, wrote a detailed account of the incident in a complaint to police saying Sarma and Boro “stripped us naked, assaulted us and touched our private parts”.

Outpost in-charge sub-inspector Mahendra Sarma and a woman constable Binita Boro were suspended. Criminal cases have also been registered against them. Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia told to Indian Express. He further said that he has also asked for an inquiry into their allegations within a week.

Although the incident took place on September 6, the three women lodged the complaint only on September 11. Mangaldai Superintendent of Police Amrit Bhuyan said that a probe has been ordered.

"The doctors who had conducted the medical examination of the three complainants, however, said that there were no marks of any injury or torture. However, we can comment on this only after the probe is over," Bhuyan said. However, according to Indian Express report, the tortured women have photographs showing injuries all over their bodies.

