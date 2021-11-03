Assam, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa govts announce to reduce prices of petrol, diesel by Rs 7

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 effective from tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect @nsitharaman."

Biplab Kumar Deb said petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 12 and Rs 17 respectively in Tripura from tomorrow. "Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by ₹ 7 from tomorrow," he wrote. "After central and state governments deduction in fuel prices, petrol and diesel will be cheaper by ₹12 and ₹17 respectively in #Tripura from tomorrow. A happier#Diwali for the 37 lakh people of #Tripura," he added.

Besides, Karnataka and Goa governments have also announced to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre in their state.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said the state govt will issue a notification soon to reduce Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

This comes after the Centre on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

"Government of India has taken a significant decision of reducing Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 (pre litre) respectively from tomorrow. Prices of petrol and diesel will thus come down accordingly," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The statement said states are also being urged to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:11 PM IST