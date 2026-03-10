Assam Transfers ₹3,600 Crore In A Day Under Orunodoi 3.0, 40 Lakh Families Get ₹9,000 Each |

Guwahati: In what the Assam government described as the largest single-day direct benefit transfer in the state’s history, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced the disbursal of ₹9,000 each to 40 lakh beneficiary families under Orunodoi Scheme 3.0.

Addressing a gathering at Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir, the Chief Minister said more than ₹3,600 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries across the state.

“Today alone, more than ₹3,600 crore has been distributed directly to beneficiaries. Such a large amount being rolled out in a single day has never happened before in Assam,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of the programme.

The consolidated payment includes ₹5,000 covering four months of accumulated assistance under the scheme, along with an additional ₹4,000 provided ahead of the upcoming Bohag Bihu celebrations.

Launched to support women from economically weaker households, the Orunodoi scheme initially provided ₹830 per month and prioritised widows, unmarried, divorced or separated women, and women with disabilities or serious illnesses. According to the Chief Minister, the scheme now provides ₹1,250 per month to each beneficiary.

Sarma said the first phase of the programme had covered around 18 lakh women, though he acknowledged that there were irregularities during the early stages of implementation.

“Today the number has increased to 40 lakh beneficiaries,” he said, adding that nearly 90 per cent of eligible women are currently receiving assistance under the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the remaining eligible beneficiaries would also be covered if the Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power in the next Assam Assembly elections.

Looking ahead, Sarma outlined plans to expand the programme beyond a welfare scheme into a broader support framework for families, which he described as “Orunodoi Poriyal”.

If re-elected, he said the government plans to provide essential ration items such as pulses, salt, sugar and mustard oil free of cost to eligible families. He also indicated that half a kilogram of tea leaves could be added to the support package in future.

The Chief Minister further said the next term of his government would focus on generating two lakh government jobs in the state.

Later, speaking to the media, Sarma launched a sharp attack on opposition leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain, claiming their leadership would weaken the Indian National Congress in Assam.

“The way the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Congress ensures that Narendra Modi remains Prime Minister, similarly the BJP government in Assam will continue as long as Hussain and Gogoi remain in the Congress,” Sarma said, adding that he had “never seen such destructive politicians”.

Programmes marking the DBT rollout were organised across district headquarters and Assembly constituencies in the state. In North Lakhimpur, beneficiaries gathered at a convention centre in the presence of local MLA Manab Deka and Superintendent of Police Gunendra Deka, as women participants celebrated the transfer that many described as timely financial relief ahead of the festive season.