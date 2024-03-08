Assam: Spy Camera & Smartphone Recovered in Dibrugarh Jail's NSA Cell, Superintendent Nipen Das Held For Security Lapse

Representational photo | File

After the spy camera, and smartphone were recovered in the cell of Dibrugarh jail, jail superintendent Nipen Das has been allegedly held for the security lapse.

In February, several unauthorised activities were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell in Dibrugarh jail, where the separatist leader and "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh and his aide are currently housed with state-of-the-art security.

Items recovered from NSA cell

Assam Police Director General of Police GP Singh said that during the search operation in Dibrugarh jail, several unauthorised items, including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, a pen drive, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch and many other things, were recovered from the NSA cell.

Assam DGP further stated that all the recovered items were legally confiscated by the jail staff and the source of these items is currently being investigated.

"On receiving information about unauthorised activities taking place in the NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block. Inputs were received confirming unauthorized activities, based on which jail staff searched the premises of the NSA cell this morning, seizing smartphones, keypad phones, TV remotes with keyboards, spy-cam pens, pen drives, and Bluetooth headphones. And the speakers were recovered. Smartwatch, which was legally confiscated by the jail staff. The source and modus operandi of these unauthorized items are being ascertained," said the police.

"Further legal action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence," the police added.

Read Also Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Faces Contempt Notice Over Inmate Sleeping Space Issue

Additional CCTV cameras installed in NSA's public area

After these activities, police said that additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block.

"The jail has a multi-layered security system, which includes 24-hour, three-tier security, CCTV cameras and coordination between the state and the center. Senior officers of the Dibrugarh Police have been present in the Central Jail since this morning to investigate the case," the police added.