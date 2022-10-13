Assam: Situation in Dhemaji continues to remain grim; nearly 39,000 people affected | ANI Photo/Representative

The situation in Assam's Dhemaji continues to remain grim on Thursday as nearly 39,000 people have been affected by the deluge caused due to flood.

The current wave of flood has affected as many as 76 villages under the four revenue circles-- Dhemaji, Jonai, Sissiborgaon, and Gogamukh, as the torrential rainfall in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh submerged several 'new areas' thus raising the water level of many rivers in the district.

As 15 villages under the Gogamukh revenue circle are currently affected due to the deluge, many villagers of the area are compelled to leave their homes after the flood water entered their houses. These people are currently taking shelter with domestic animals in higher lands and safer places.

"The flood waters submerged our croplands. We are now facing a lot of problems due to the flood. Several villages in the area are currently underwater," said a flood-affected villager Mantu Nath.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood waters have submerged 2,838.40 hectares of cropland in the Dhemaji district.

On the other hand, at least 10 villages in the Jiadhal area, namely Dihiri Chapori, Dihiri Kachari, Tingharia, No 2 Changmai Daloni, No 3 Kamalpur, Azarabari, Tinsukia Kekuri, Dihiri Lepong, have been affected due to these floods.

As per the Wednesday reports, nearly 70,000 people were affected by floods in five districts of Assam.

Due to incessant rain in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the state faced the third wave of flood since October 7.

The flood situation in the Dhemaji district became more critical as 38,774 people including 7,885 children have been affected by the deluge and 76 villages and 2,838.40 hectares of cropland in the district are currently underwater.

According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 69,750 people of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts have been affected by the fresh wave of flood.

The flood waters have submerged 110 villages and 3021.40 hectares of cropland in five districts.

According to the flood report of ASDMA, 27,119 people in the Lakhimpur district have been affected in the third wave of flood.

The administration of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh districts has set up 22 relief distribution centres.

On the other hand, 34827 domestic animals are also affected by the deluge.

In view of the current flood situation in the state, the ASDMA along with all the stakeholders have ramped up the response and recovery services to the severely affected areas.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 8 had sought a time of five years to make the state "flood-free".

"Earlier, during Assembly elections, I said that we made Assam free from terrorism and strikes. Now give us five years we will make Assam free from floods. The Assam government has made yojana which will make floods a thing of the past in Assam within five years," Amit Shah had said at a Karyakarta Sammelan at Guwahati's Khanapara.