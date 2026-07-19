Assam Seeks Stakeholder Roadmap For Sustainable Tourism And Conservation In Kaziranga National Park

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah held consultations with stakeholders to strengthen tourism and conservation in Kaziranga | X - @jayanta_malla

Guwahati, July 18, 2026: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah held an extensive review meeting with tourism stakeholders at the Forest Convention Centre in Kohora on Saturday to assess preparations for the upcoming wildlife tourism season and discuss a long-term roadmap for conservation and sustainable tourism in the world-famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Representatives of the tourism industry, local stakeholders and Forest Department officials participated in the meeting, which focused on improving visitor facilities, strengthening wildlife conservation and enhancing coordination among agencies involved in the management of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Held an extensive meeting this evening with the officials and staff of Kaziranga National Park to discuss key priorities aimed at further strengthening the management and functioning of the National Park.



Deliberations included enhancing visitor services through a fully online… pic.twitter.com/15TrF8ZU1h — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) July 18, 2026

Roadmap For Tourism Season

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Minister said the consultation was aimed at preparing well in advance for the next tourism season by incorporating practical suggestions from stakeholders. He asked participants to submit written recommendations to the department within 10 days so that they could be examined and included in future plans.

“I have had a very constructive discussion with the stakeholders today. I requested everyone to submit their suggestions to the department within the next 10 days. I will return to Kaziranga after that to review the recommendations and finalise our roadmap for the coming tourism season,” Mallabaruah said.

The Minister said his earlier association with the Tourism Department had given him a close understanding of both Kaziranga’s strengths and the challenges faced by the tourism sector. He added that the Forest Department would work closely with stakeholders to identify priority areas for conservation, visitor management and tourism development.

Focus On Conservation Measures

Suggestions were sought on improving facilities for temporary forest workers, strengthening tourist amenities and enhancing wildlife protection measures. Mallabaruah said every recommendation would be examined carefully before any final decisions were taken.

He stressed the importance of coordination between the Forest and Tourism departments to ensure balanced development while safeguarding Kaziranga’s ecological integrity.

Referring to recent reports of forest destruction along the Chirang-Bhutan border, the Minister said the department was maintaining a strict vigil and had already deployed officials to the affected areas.

“While boundary-related issues may arise, destruction of forests in the name of such disputes will not be tolerated,” he said.

Governance And Tourism Plans

On forest governance reforms, Mallabaruah said the department had introduced an online system for Transit Permits, including Brown Transit Permits for the transportation of sand and gravel. The digital system allows online payments and reduces unnecessary human intervention. He urged traders to pay government dues through the portal and report any harassment by officials through WhatsApp for immediate action.

The Minister said the system had already improved revenue collection and ensured that government revenue reached the state exchequer through transparent processes. He added that the department would continue simplifying procedures and gradually introduce technologies such as CCTV surveillance and body cameras at inter-state border check-posts to strengthen transparency and accountability.

Mallabaruah also highlighted the need to increase tourism revenue in Kaziranga through improved tourism and hospitality infrastructure while keeping conservation as the foremost priority.

“There is considerable scope to increase tourism revenue through better facilities, including quality accommodation for different categories of visitors, without compromising environmental safeguards,” he said.

He said revenue generated through responsible tourism would support wildlife conservation, habitat management and other developmental works within protected areas.

Year-Round Tourism Explored

On year-round tourism, the Minister clarified that tourism activities inside Kaziranga’s core area could not continue throughout the year because of ecological requirements, including the annual flood cycle that sustains the park’s biodiversity. However, he said the department would explore options for promoting tourism-related activities during the off-season so that hotels and tourism service providers could sustain livelihoods without affecting wildlife conservation.

He added that issues relating to temporary forest workers, grassland conservation, roadside tree management and other departmental matters would be examined in subsequent meetings.

Concluding the visit, Mallabaruah reiterated the government’s commitment to a participatory approach to conservation and tourism development, saying stakeholder suggestions would help the department prepare a comprehensive strategy for the sustainable management of Kaziranga.

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Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and senior officials of the Forest Department and district administration were also present at the meeting.

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