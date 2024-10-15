 Assam Rifles & Mizoram Police Recover 39,900 Detonators Near Tayo River On Indo-Myanmar Border; Visuals Surface
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Visuals From The Spot | X Of Ramla Sulthana

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, in a joint operation, recovered 39,900 detonators from Indo-Myanmar border.

"Acting on specific intelligence of movement of war-like stores near the Tayo River near Indo Myanmar Border, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched an operation and endeavored to intercept a bike. The rider, sensing that he is likely to be caught, abandoned the bike and fled across the river. On thorough search 39,900 detonators and a mobile phone were recovered," as per an official press release.

About Other Seizures

Earlier on October 10, Assam Rifles recovered marijuana and Indian currency with a total worth of Rs 95.44 lakh in Champhai, Mizoram in two separate operations and apprehended two individuals.

The first operation was carried out in Gen Area Zote, Champai wherein 7.36 kgs of marijuana costing Rs 5.44 lacs was recovered and a 33-year-old individual was apprehended.

In the other operation carried out at Vengsang, Champai, Indian currency worth Rs 90 lakh was recovered and one 38-year-old Myanmar national named Thanpmanglian was apprehended.

The operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics, Champhai based on specific information.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise & Narcotics, Champhai, Mizoram for further legal proceedings.

