WATCH: President Murmu takes off in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet |

Assam: President Droupadi Murmu flies on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on April 8 from the Tezpur Air Force Station during her ongoing visit to Assam. This makes her the second female head of state to fly in a warplane after former President Pratibha Patil. The event is expected to promote the Indian Air Force and inspire young women to pursue careers in aviation.

Watch | President Droupadi Murmu jets off in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/IxZkpeBr2x — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) April 8, 2023

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam pic.twitter.com/DXjG3kieut — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam pic.twitter.com/nBTb18T5uL — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Inauguration of Gaj Utsav

On April 7, President Murmu inaugurated the Gaj Utsav 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The festival is celebrated annually to promote elephant conservation and protection, and to find solutions to the increasing human-elephant conflict in the state. The President emphasized the sacred relationship between nature and humanity and the importance of protecting elephants, which are considered a symbol of prosperity in India.

Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition 2023

On Friday, the President flagged off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition 2023, which aims to scale the third-highest peak in the world. The expedition is a collaborative effort of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Mountaineering Foundation. The President inaugurated the expedition by handing over the Ice-Axe Baton with the National Flag and Expedition Flag, encouraging the team to achieve the summit successfully.

The ongoing visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Assam aims to promote various initiatives, including aviation, wildlife conservation, and mountain expedition. Her flight on a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft and inauguration of the Gaj Utsav and Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition demonstrate the government's commitment to these initiatives and the President's active involvement in promoting them.