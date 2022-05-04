Assam: Porn clip plays accidently during Union Minister's event in Tinsukia

The crime branch in Assam has launched a probe into the alleged incident where a pornographic video clip was played on the back screen of an event attended by Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Assam Labour Minister Sanjay Kisan and several top Indian Oil officials in Tinsukia district.

The police have already detained a projector operator in connection with the incident.

Apart from Teli, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, Indian Oil Chairman SM Vidya, state labour minister Sanjoy Kishan, Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) chairman Bikul Deka, along with senior officials of Indian Oil Assam were present at the event, as per a report of TOI.

The incident took place during the launch of the pilot rollout of methanol-blended M-15 petrol in Tinsukia by Indian Oil.

As per reports, the porn video clips played while an Indian Oil official was delivering his speech on the stage and a projector screen was running on the background showing the video clips of the methanol-blended petrol project.

The clip ran for a few seconds before the operator hurriedly cut it off. However, some of those present at the event recorded the incident on their smartphones.

According to police officials, the event was also being live-streamed online and an Indian Oil official had shared the Zoom meeting ID and passcode on their Twitter account.

