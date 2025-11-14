 Assam Police BMI Report Shows Just 2.06% Personnel In Obese Category, Marking Third Year Of Fitness Gains
Assam Police BMI Report Shows Just 2.06% Personnel In Obese Category, Marking Third Year Of Fitness Gains

Assam Police BMI Report Shows Just 2.06% Personnel In Obese Category, Marking Third Year Of Fitness Gains

BMI is a measurement of a person's weight with respect to his or her height. According to the World Health Organization, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese. "Fitter khaki, stronger force! In this year's Annual BMI Drive, out of 73,317 personnel screened, only 2.06 per cent fell in the obese category, a steady drop from previous phases," the post said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Over 2 per cent of Assam Police personnel are in the ‘obese’ category as per the annual Body Mass Index (BMI) test for the force. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Guwahati: Over 2 per cent of Assam Police personnel are in the ‘obese’ category as per the annual Body Mass Index (BMI) test for the force, conducted for the third year.

Assam Police, sharing the figure in a post on X, maintained that there has been a drop in the BMI over previous years.

BMI is a measurement of a person's weight with respect to his or her height. According to the World Health Organization, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese.

“Fitter khaki, stronger force! In this year’s Annual BMI Drive, out of 73,317 personnel screened, only 2.06 per cent fell in the obese category, a steady drop from previous phases,” the post said.

article-image

“The force is getting leaner, quicker, and mission ready. Assam Police keeps raising the scale,” it added.

The BMI test was introduced in 2023 to ensure a fitter a police force.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

