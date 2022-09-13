Assam: Over 1,500 youths joined miltancy, nearly 8,000 surrendered since 2016 | File

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said more than 1,500 youths of Assam have joined different militant organizations since 2016.

CM Himanta informed the Assam Assembly that, a total of 1,561 youths of the state have joined five militant outfits since 2016.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia, the Assam Chief Minister said that 811 youths have joined NDFB from 2016 to 2022 while 164 youths joined NLFB (Bodo), 351 youths joined PDCK, 203 youths joined ULFA and 32 youths joined UPRF during the period.

"During the period, 7,935 cadres of 23 different militant outfits surrendered and joined in the mainstream. Out of the 4,516 cadres of NDFB, 465 cadres of NLFB, 915 cadres of KPLT, 388 cadres of PDCK, 378 cadres of UPLA, 246 cadres of KLNLF, 181 cadres of DNLA, 178 cadres of ADF, 169 cadres of UGPO, 105 cadres of ULFA, 87 cadres of NSLA, 77 cadres of TLA, 60 cadres of KLF have surrendered," Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said in his written reply.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that a total of 84 persons have been arrested for Jihadi activities in the state since 2016 when the BJP came to power in the state.

The arrested persons were part of Islamic terror groups like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Hizbul Mujahideen, and the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

"10 arrested persons were associated with Madrasas and they were identified as Saiful Islam alias Harold alias Suman (Bangladeshi national), Mamunur Rashid (Barpeta district), Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa (Morigaon district), Abdus Subahan (Mornoi of Goalpara district), Jalaluddin Sheikh (Goalpara district), Abdus Subahan (Govindapur Chala of Goalpara district), Mufti Hafizur Rahman (Bongaigaon district), Ajmal Hussain (Guwahati), Akbar Ali (Barpeta district) and Abdul Kalam Azad (Barpeta district). These persons delivered speeches in Mosques, Madrasas, Jalapa, and Dharma Sabhas to motivate Muslim youths, and people to join Jihadi activities. They also distributed various booklets related to Jihadi and used sophisticated conversation apps such as Omemo, and Blabber for end-to-end communication," the Assam Chief Minister said.