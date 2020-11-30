Assam mulls law that needs couple to state religion and income

Assam is mulling a law that will require the bride and groom to declare their religion and income in official documents a month before the wedding.

The move has come on the heels of many other BJP-ruled states bringing in laws to check "love jihad."

However, the Assam government claims its avowed aim is to "empower our sisters". Significantly, the ruling BJP dispensation’s move has come ahead of polls in Assam next year.

"Assam's law is a not against 'love jihad'. It would be inclusive of all religions and would empower our sisters by bringing transparency...One will have to disclose not only religion, but also the earning source. Complete family details, education etc. Many a times even in the same religion marriage the girl later finds that the husband is in a dubious business," said Sarma.