Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet PM Modi in Delhi on August 9

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with BJP MPs from the state will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over border issues with Mizoram, ANI reported.

The two state government agreed to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in border areas after representatives of Assam and Mizoram governments held talks and agreed to resolve the inter-state border dispute.

"Both the state governments agreed to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed the deployment of neutral force by Government of India in this regard,” a joint statement issued by the two states said.

Despite an attempt by Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve a raft of long-standing border disuptes between Assam and its neighbours earlier last month, at least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured in a fire-fight between the police of the two states on July 26, which broke on Assam's Cachar border with Mizoram.

The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram's Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border. While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an 'inner line' drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.