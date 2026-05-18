Assam Horror: 70-year-Old Shop Owner Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl Who Had Come To Buy Biscuits In Dibrugarh

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Dibrugarh: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Dibrugarh, Assam. A 7-year-old girl has allegedly been raped by a 70-year-old man in the Namrup area of Dibrugarh district.

The accused, identified as Khalidur Rahman alias Mussa, has been arrested in connection with the case, according to an NDTV report.

The incident took place on 14 May when Rahman, who runs a small shop near the victim’s house at Dilli Tea Estate under Namrup police station, allegedly molested, sexually harassed, and raped the minor when she went to the shop to buy biscuits.

Family members of the girl and the Namrup Aanchalik Gorkha Students Union alleged that Rahman dragged the girl inside his home and committed the heinous crime, taking advantage of the minor’s innocence.

Rahman reportedly also threatened the victim not to disclose the incident to her parents. However, the girl later confided in her mother after being unable to bear the trauma. Police arrested the accused on Saturday (16 May) following a complaint by the victim’s family.

POCSO case filed

A case (No. 11/2026) has been registered at Namrup police station under Section 65(2) of the BNS, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The minor, after undergoing the mandatory medical examination, has been sent to the Child Care Home in Dibrugarh.