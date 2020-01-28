Assam govt appeals ULFA (I) to join mainstream

Guwahati: Terming the signing of the Bodo peace accord in New Delhi on Monday as a historic step for overall development of Assam, senior BJP leader and state minister for finance Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday has also appealed to United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) (Independent) supremo Paresh Baruah to enter into a meaningful peace dialogue with both the state and the Centre ending decade-old militant movement.

Addressing media persons, Sarma said, “Bodo accord marks a new era of peace, progress & prosperity in Assam. I appeal to both Paresh Baruah and United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) to enter into a meaningful peace dialogue with both GoA & GoI, ending decade old militant movement.”

On the peace accord, the spokesperson of Assam government said that the newly signed accord will ensure autonomy of Bodoland and reaffirm territorial integrity of Assam and justice for Bodo and non-Bodo people.

Announcing that the Clause 6 of Assam Accord will be implemented ahead of Bohag Bihu, i.e., on April 14, 2020, Sarma also severely criticised the Congress party for its alleged negligence for overall development of the State over the years. Bodo accord signatories return home to heroes’ welcome

People in large numbers, almost over one lakh, gathered at Kajalgaon in Chirang district to welcome the signatories of the historic Bodo peace accord, who returned home on Tuesday noon.

People from different sections of the society, including civil society members, students, political leaders, teachers, representatives of various organisation along with members of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, All Bodo Students Union, Assam Gorkha Sanmiloni, All Assam Gorkha Students Union, All Rabha Students Union, UPPL women cell, All Bodo Primary Teachers Association wholeheartedly took part in the felicitation ceremony.

Some of the signatories of the historic accord, especially ABSU president Pramod Boro, reached Kajalgaon in Chirang district on Tuesday while the others will also reach home soon.

Addressing media persons, president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Pramod Boro said that all clauses and spirits of the Bodo accord must be implemented with letter in spirits.