Assam: Government official involved in 'illegal' activities, arrested | File Photo

The Kokrajhar District Police arrested a government official of the Transport Department on Thursday for his alleged association with a syndicate involving criminals.

The police arrested the District Transport Officer (DTO) in charge of the Bodoland Territorial Region in Kokrajhar from his residence after a search operation conducted in the intervening night.

"The government official namely Sameswar Brahma Muchahary, 54 was arrested by the Kokrajhar district police and is allegedly involved in several illegal activities", GP Singh, Special DGP, Assam said.

"On the basis of a secret intimation received one case was registered against Sameshwar Muchahary. Following this, a search operation was conducted at his residence", Special DGP added.

According to the police, the arrested person is alleged to be involved in an illegal syndicate.

Kokrajhar Police recovered Rs. 36 lakh and other important documents from his possession.

Further information into the matter is underway.

Earlier, Assam Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Tuesday trapped red-handed and arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Lakhimpur district while he was accepting a bribe, a police official said.

The ASI was identified as Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari Out Post in Lakhimpur.

"Today, a Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested ASI Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari OP under North Lakhimpur district after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief to complainant and his family in a criminal case," Singh tweeted sharing the pictures of the arrested official.

Earlier on September 17, two government employees were caught red-handed for accepting bribes in two separate operations by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police.

The arrested government employees were identified as Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs of Jorhat, and Mahabub Mollah, Senior Assistant, Bilasipara Revenue Circle Office, Bilasipara of Dhubri district.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said, "A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam alleging that Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs, Jorhat, Assam had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing permission to open a pharmacy".