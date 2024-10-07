Assam Government Launches 'Nijut Moina' Scheme For Girl Child To Eradicate Dropouts And Child Marriage By 2026

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Media Persons About Nijut Moina Scheme | Himanta Biswa Sarma | X

Guwahati: To eradicate the dropped out of girl students due to financial constraints, job applications, or marriage the Assam govt. launched a new scheme 'Nijut Moina' by Chief Minister Dr Himant Biswa Sarma.

Speaking during the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Sarma highlighted the launch of the monthly financial assistance scheme, Nijut Moina, which is designed to support girls in their educational pursuits that will help to eradicate child marriage by 2026 through out the state too.

Sarma announced that the government would provide monthly stipends to girl students from Class 11 to post-graduation. “Students in Classes 11 and 12 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 1,000, degree students will receive Rs. 1,250, and post-graduate students will receive Rs. 2,500,” he announced.

The stipends will be deposited into students' bank accounts on the 11th of every month at 11 am, except during summer and winter breaks. The first instalment was distributed through bank drafts from the concerned college principals.

Sarma noted that the scheme was introduced after extensive discussions and surveys. “We noticed a trend where 30% of students who enrolled in higher education dropped out by the time final semester exams approached, often due to financial constraints, job applications, or marriage. We aimed to reduce the dropout rate with this initiative.”

As part of the first installment, financial grants were awarded to 159,093 students, including 57,635 Higher Secondary students and 101,458 degree students. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that a similar scheme for boys would be introduced next year, with an announcement expected during the state budget session.

Under the Nijut Moina initiative, which has a projected outlay of Rs 1,500 crore. The program aims to benefit 10 lakh girl students, with an immediate focus on over 1.6 lakh girls in its first year, allocating Rs 240 crore in total support.

"The rules are straightforward: participants must attend regular classes, maintain good academic performance, and demonstrate discipline. Students who marry while pursuing higher education will not be eligible for the scheme from the next session, as they must reapply annually,” Sarma explained.

“They will continue to receive the stipends as long as they pass their semester and remain enrolled. However, those with academic discrepancies, such as attendance issues, will not benefit from the scheme,” he added.

“Through this scheme, we wish to empower a girl child so that they are not financially dependent on their parents. I believe this stop would eliminate the menace of child marriage from our state,” the chief minister said.

Citing overwhelming evidence from past initiatives, the Chief Minister emphasized that the crackdown on child marriage has already led to significant improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates in the state. "With Nijut Moina, we aim to drive a final nail into the coffin of this social evil," he said.

Launched on August 8, the Nijut Moina initiative is expected to be a game changer in the battle against child marriage, promoting positive social outcomes by funding higher education and alleviating family expenses.