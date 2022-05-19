Assam Floods: Over 7,17,000 people across 29 districts affected so far, 9 dead

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Thursday, informed that more than 7,16,000 people have been affetced due to the first wave of flood. A total of 1,17,046 people are afftected by the floods across 29 districts.

So far, 9 people have died in floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Assam Cabinet today decided to introduce emergency flight service between Silchar and Guwahati at the rate of Rs 3000, to mitigate the communication crisis due to floods and landslides in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley.

As per the reports, thousand of people of Borkola and Dakhinpaat area under Raha and Nagaon revenue circle respectively have been rendered homeless after the flood water entered their homes, compelling them to move to safer places. As per the data, currently, 9,742.57 hectares of cropland in the district is under water.

The water level of the river has already crossed its highest water level mark and thus inundated new areas of the district. The water has also submerged several roads connecting Kampur area.

Furthermore, Assam Forest Department has built around 40 highlands for providing shelter to animals due to the ongoing floods in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state.

Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya said on Wednesday that his department is in a complete state of preparedness to rescue animals from the onslaught of ongoing floods in Kaziranga and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

The Forest Minister said that the forest officials are working round the clock in view of the flood situation and are working in close tandem with officials of Kaziranga National Park for ensuring the safety of the animals.

