Assam floods: Over 6,60,000 affected by floods in 27 districts, says govt

Assam continued to reel under the rigorous flood situation on Wednesday as over 660,000 people in 27 districts of the state were affected, according to government bulletin.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "“The worst affected district is Dima Hasao where rail and road connectivity has been affected due to erosion due to floods and landslides. Efforts are underway to restore connectivity soon and ensure supply of food and other essentials."

"4 metric tonne essential items has been sent to Dima Hasao Wednesday and another 12 metric tonne would be dropped by Indian Air Force helicopters at Halflong, the district headquarters of Dima Hasao," the CM said.

The chief minister said the residents of Hojai district who were stranded due to floods are being rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indian Army personnel.

Due to disruption in connectivity, supply of essentials has been affected to Barak Valley in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Both Tripura and Mizoram have already started rationing petroleum products.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 96,697 people were affected alone in the Cachar district followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district, till Tuesday.

As many as 1,089 villages under 67 revenue circles were affected by this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland.

Meanwhile, assuring the government's preparedness for animals affected due to floods, the Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, today said that the state government has successfully completed the construction work of around 40 highlands for dealing with the ongoing flood situations in Kaziranga and other National parks, and Wildlife Sanctuaries of the state.

Stating that the forest officials are active on duty for 24 hours, he said that they are in regular contact with Kaziranga, and are ready with more than 25 boats for rescue.

