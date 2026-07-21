Assam Flood Emergency Escalates: Over 3.1 Lakh Affected Across 11 Districts As Brahmaputra Flows Above Danger Level, Rescue Operations Intensify | Video | X

Guwahati: Assam's flood situation remained grim on Tuesday with 11 districts reeling under inundation, affecting more than 3.1 lakh people, even as rescue teams intensified evacuation efforts in the worst-hit areas, according to an official flood report, officials said.

The preliminary flood situation report issued today said 11 districts and 36 revenue circles have been affected by the deluge.

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The worst-hit districts include Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Biswanath, Kamrup and Karbi Anglong.

A total of 758 villages have been submerged, while 3,10,807 people have been affected by the floods.

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The inundation has also damaged 14,411.267 hectares of crop area, raising concerns over agricultural losses.

Authorities have set up 52 relief camps where 12,720 displaced people are currently taking shelter, the official mentioned.

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The official media release confirmed one flood-related death from Charaideo district. Rescue agencies have so far evacuated 9,160 people using boats from inundated localities.

Urban flooding continued to disrupt normal life in Guwahati, with several localities in Kamrup (Metro), including Satgaon, Sawkuchi, Notboma, Boragaon, Maligaon and Chandmari remaining waterlogged.

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Flooding was also reported from wards 1, 4, 5 and 6 of North Guwahati in Kamrup district.

Although no fresh landslide incidents were reported on Tuesday morning, authorities said landslides had occurred on Monday evening in parts of Kamrup (Metro), including Gotanagar, Kamakhya, Gor Pandu Kumarpara Gaon and Maligaon.

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The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed six teams from its 12th Battalion in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts and two teams from the 1st Battalion in Jorhat. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, equipped with 62 boats, have also been deployed across the affected districts to strengthen rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission reported that the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat and rivers Buridihing, Dikhou, Disang and Dhansiri were flowing above the danger level, indicating the possibility of further deterioration in the flood situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)