Assam Election Results 2026: Congress-Led Opposition Meets In Guwahati, Claims State Ready For Change | VIDEO

Opposition leaders in Assam held a strategy meeting in Guwahati ahead of counting day and projected confidence of victory | X - @DKShivakumar

Guwahati, May 2: With just a day remaining before vote counting, the Congress-led opposition alliance in Assam held a high-stakes strategy meeting in Guwahati on Saturday, projecting confidence that the ruling NDA government would be unseated when results are declared on May 4.

The closed-door meeting at Hotel Ratnavali brought together senior national and regional opposition leaders, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress election observer for Assam D.K. Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Left leaders and APHLC president John Ingti Kathar.

Alliance discusses counting strategy

Several senior Congress functionaries, alliance candidates and state leaders also attended the meeting, where discussions centred on counting-day preparedness, booth-level vigilance and measures to prevent any alleged irregularities at counting centres.

Emerging from the meeting, alliance leaders collectively asserted that public sentiment across Assam had shifted decisively in favour of change.

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Gaurav Gogoi said voters across regions had backed the opposition alliance with a clear mandate.

“From Upper Assam, Lower Assam, Barak Valley to the Hill districts, people from all sections have voted for a new government. This sentiment will be clearly reflected on May 4,” he said.

He alleged that attempts were made by the ruling side to create disturbances during polling, but said opposition workers and citizens acted quickly.

“Since polling day, wherever there were attempts to create disturbances through influence or pressure, our grassroots workers and alert citizens responded immediately and complaints were filed with the administration. We have also discussed in detail how to ensure there is no biased activity during counting,” he said.

Leaders dismiss exit polls

Dismissing the credibility of exit polls predicting a strong NDA return, Gogoi said opposition workers and voters were not swayed.

“The people of Assam are not confused by the narrative being created through exit polls,” he said.

Addressed our Congress candidates in Guwahati today along with Shri Bhupesh Baghel, Shri Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Shri Gaurav Gogoi and other leaders.



Our karyakartas, leaders and candidates have worked tirelessly and done a commendable job throughout the election. We are… pic.twitter.com/Zm5HhFyCES — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 2, 2026

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the alliance was prepared for every possible challenge on counting day.

“We are certain Assam will see a new government this time. We have fought many elections against the BJP and we know from experience the kind of tactics that can be used. We are fully alert. Our war room in Delhi is active, our legal teams are in place in Assam, and we are determined to protect every candidate and every vote,” he said.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh accused the BJP of using money power and fear during the campaign, while praising Assam Congress leadership.

“Despite adverse circumstances, Congress has fought strongly. We have seen massive spending, intimidation and attempts to influence voters, but Gaurav Gogoi has led from the front. If BJP was truly certain of sweeping the election, why did it need repeated rallies by the Prime Minister, Home Minister and top central leaders?” he said.

He also questioned the reliability of exit polls, alleging they were politically influenced.

Opposition predicts victory

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi struck an even more confident note, predicting a decisive opposition victory.

“I have been among the people since 1993 through movements and struggles, and I understand Assam’s pulse. On May 4, the people will prove that a new government is coming. We are confident of crossing 70 seats, and by 1 PM the picture will be clear,” he said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi cited previous election data to reject projections of a BJP landslide.

“In both 2016 and 2021, BJP itself won around 60 seats despite favourable conditions. This time the opposition is united and people are deeply frustrated with the BJP government. Claims of 90 or 100 seats are completely unrealistic,” he said.

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APHLC president John Ingti Kathar said the alliance was also optimistic about performance in Karbi Anglong and hill areas.

“The people have voted after understanding the reality behind BJP’s promises. We are hopeful that the results from our region will also contribute meaningfully to change,” he added.

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