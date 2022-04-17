Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches projects worth Rs 22 crore at Batadrava Than Dispur

Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched projects worth Rs 22 crore at Batadrava Than in Nagaon district.

Sarma said he is hopeful that the projects, ranging from the development of the auditorium, Sattriya Sara, office complex to "Damodar Ata Tourist Guest House", will be completed within the next 18 months.

"The developmental works on the theatre house and the main monastery stand completed, and that in the third phase of development, his government would take up developmental activities related to Akashiganga and nearby areas," he added.

"On the third anniversary of the current government, the various projects (related to Batadrava Than) costing a total of nearly Rs 200 crore will be inaugurated," the Chief Minister stated, adding "Developmental activities for the "workplace" of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev - Patbaushi - will be taken up within this year." Sarma further said that his government is also contemplating an institution named after Aai Kanaklata. "Also, we are thinking of setting up an educational institution in Batadrava," he added.

Speaking on the government of Assam's ambitious "Religious Tourist Circuit" that would cover all places from Batadrava to Cooch Behar that were visited by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev during the great saint's lifetime, the Chief Minister said that elaborate plans were in place for construction of monasteries and shelter houses for devotees in those sites that would be covered by the project.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Sarma inspected the ongoing projects for the holy site and directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of the works.

The Chief Minister was today accompanied by Satradhikars Debananda Deba Goswami, Jogendra Narayana Deb Mahanta, legislator of Assam Legislative Assembly Sashi Kanta Das, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Tuliram Ronghang, among others. (ANI)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:14 AM IST