Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directs state police to withdraw cases filed against Mizoram DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte

In a move toward reconciliation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed state police to withdraw cases against Mizoram DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte.

Assam ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will be visiting Aizawl on August 5 to initiate peaceful dialogue with the Mizoram government.

"I learn that Honble Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has asked Mizoram Police to withdraw FIR dt 26.7.21 against our officers. I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask Assam police to withdraw cases against DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte", the Assam CM wrote.

"Further, in aid of an early amicable resolution, I am sending my cabinet collegues, Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to Aizawl on 5 Aug, 21, for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders, paving the way for a peaceful & developed North-East", he added.

This comes after Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on Monday directed the police to withdraw the FIR filed against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six officials. The FIR had been lodged in connection with the July 26 cross-border violence that left six Assam Police personnel dead when they were fired upon by their Mizoram counterparts.

The move came after Assam Police on Monday morning withdrew the case against Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena at the directive of Sarma as a “goodwill gesture.”

The FIR against the Assam chief minister and the officials was filed under various criminal charges, including attempt to murder.