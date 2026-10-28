Assam Child Marriage Crackdown Sees 524 Arrests, 441 Cases; Dhubri Records 63 Detentions As CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows Tough Action | X / ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 524 people had been arrested and 441 cases registered across the state as part of the ongoing crackdown on child marriage, reiterating that those involved in the practice would not be spared.

In a post on X, Sarma on Tuesday shared an update on the crackdown and said the figures were recorded as of 5 pm.

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“A quick update on #ChildMarriageCrackdown: As of 17:00hrs today, 524 culprits have been arrested and 441 cases have been registered," the CM wrote.

"We will not spare anyone involved in this heinous crime and ensure that Assam is free from Child Marriage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dhubri district in Assam has reportedly recorded the highest number of detentions in the renewed anti-child marriage drive launched following directions from the Chief Minister.

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Police have detained 63 people from areas under nine police stations in Dhubri district in connection with alleged child marriage cases. The detainees reportedly include people accused of involvement in child marriages, as well as parents and guardians.

According to available information, 18 people were detained from Dhubri Sadar police station limits, 8 from Gauripur, 15 from Golakganj, 1 from Agomoni, 2 from Tamarhat, 9 from Bilasipara, 5 from Chapar and 5 from Fakirganj.

The police operation is continuing across the district, and the number of detainees is expected to rise further.

Dhubri had also recorded a high number of arrests during the statewide anti-child marriage drive on December 22, 2024, when 68 people were arrested in the district. During that operation, 42 people were reportedly apprehended from the then South Salmara-Mankachar district.

The latest crackdown marks a renewed push against child marriage across Assam, with Dhubri once again emerging as a major focus of the police operation. Further details are awaited as the drive continues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)