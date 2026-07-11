Assam Budget 2026-27 Prioritises Jobs, Connectivity & Green Growth Under 18 Flagship Schemes |

Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday said the state Budget for 2026-27 reflected Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of transforming Assam into one of the developed states of the country.

In an exclusive interaction with the Free Press Journal, Mallabaruah said the government had made significant progress during the last five years under Sarma’s leadership and that the new Budget provided a roadmap for future development across sectors.

“This Budget is the reflection of our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We were successful in developing Assam over the last five years with his vision. This Budget gives direction on how we have to work in every sector,” he said.

The 2026-27 Budget is built around six core priorities and the implementation of the 'Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Mala', a framework comprising 18 flagship schemes aimed at promoting inclusive development across the state.

The initiatives cover sectors such as employment generation through 'Nijuktir Natun Diganta', healthcare through 'Arogya Asom, Sustha Asom', infrastructure development through 'Sabal Antahganthani, Sabal Asom', and the proposed Dibrugarh Capital Region.

The Finance Minister said the Budget also included major announcements related to green energy, sustainable agriculture and heritage preservation as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Assam’s economic and social foundations.

Highlighting the government’s focus on youth development and employment generation, Mallabaruah said the improved law and order situation had created a favourable environment for industrial investment.

“Our vision is to make Assam one of the developed states of the country. We have to work for youth development. The situation prevailing in the state is congenial for industrial investment. Industries like semiconductors are coming to Assam because of the improved law and order situation,” the minister said.

He said the government had exceeded its earlier commitment of providing one lakh jobs.

“In the last term, we promised one lakh jobs, and the figure has crossed 1.64 lakh. This time we have promised two lakh government and government-related jobs. A task force headed by the Chief Secretary has already been formed,” Mallabaruah also said.

Connectivity has been given top priority in the Budget, with projects aimed at improving road, air and rail links across the state.

“We are focusing on the development of Doloo Airport in Silchar, Rupsi Airport in Kokrajhar and railway connectivity to Umrangso. Connectivity is our top priority. We are also talking about a tunnel under the Brahmaputra and a bridge over the Brahmaputra in every district,” Malabaruah said.

The minister said the Centre was extending strong support to Assam’s development initiatives.

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“We are receiving good support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the development of our state,”the minister said

On environmental issues, Mallabaruah said the government would continue efforts to free forest land from encroachment and increase the state’s green cover.

“We are trying to free forest lands from encroachment. We will conduct aerial studies of non-forest land to increase forest cover in the state,”

He also said the government would continue working to preserve Assam’s identity and culture while promoting tourism, irrigation and agriculture.

“We are working for our identity and culture. We are also promoting the tourism sector. At the same time, we will work for the development of irrigation and agriculture together,” firmly added finance minister Jayanta Malla Baruah during the conversation.c