Assam Board Class 12 exam result 2020: Results to be announced today at ahsec.nic.in; check here for all the details

By FPJ Web Desk

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the 12th Class result (Assam Board HS Final Year) 2020 today.

According to a news report published by ABP Live results are likely to be declared by 9 AM today.

All the students who appeared for class 12 examination in 2020 conducted by AHSEC can check their result at ahsec.nic.in and the official results’ portal of Assam – resultsassam.nic.in.

Steps to check the result

  • Go to the official website of the Assam Board - ahsec.nic.in

  • Click on the link- 'HS Final Exam Results 2020'

  • Fill your details and click submit

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Download it and take a print-out of it

The announcement of the result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown.

AHSEC conducted the Class 12th Examination 2020 from February 12 to March 14. Around 2.34 lakh students appeared in the exam.

