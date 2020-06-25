Assam Board Class 12 exam result 2020: Results to be announced today at ahsec.nic.in; check here for all the details

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the 12th Class result (Assam Board HS Final Year) 2020 today.
According to a news report published by ABP Live results are likely to be declared by 9 AM today.
All the students who appeared for class 12 examination in 2020 conducted by AHSEC can check their result at ahsec.nic.in and the official results’ portal of Assam – resultsassam.nic.in.
Steps to check the result
Go to the official website of the Assam Board - ahsec.nic.in
Click on the link- 'HS Final Exam Results 2020'
Fill your details and click submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download it and take a print-out of it
The announcement of the result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown.
AHSEC conducted the Class 12th Examination 2020 from February 12 to March 14. Around 2.34 lakh students appeared in the exam.
