Assam Shocker: Woman BJP Leader Jonali Nath Killed, Body Dumped Near Highway in Goalpara; Probe On

Assam BJP Woman Leader Killed, Body Dumped In Goalpara; Probe Underway |

Jonali Nath, a prominent woman political leader in Assam, was found dead on Sunday in Goalpara district. Nath held the position of district general secretary for the BJP in Goalpara.

Allegations of Murder Surround the Case

According to reports, the woman BJP leader was allegedly murdered, and her body was abandoned on national highway 17 in Krishnai. Villagers in the Shalpara area near NH 17 made the grim discovery late Sunday night and promptly notified the police. Local witnesses noted that the body displayed several signs of injury, suggesting that she had been assaulted and killed by unidentified miscreants who fled the scene, stated a report in East Mojo.

Police Investigation Commences

After receiving the information, a police team arrived at the spot around midnight on Sunday and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The deceased, Jonali Nath, hailed from Matia village in Goalpara. Her husband had been trying to reach her in the evening but found her phone switched off, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Assam BJP Expresses Grief and Promises Justice

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured the public that those responsible for the crime would not escape punishment.

Deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Smt. Jonali Nath, @BJP4Assam Goalpara District secretary. It is a great loss for all of us.



A thorough investigation into the incident will be done to ensure justice is served. We are committed to uncovering the truth behind… pic.twitter.com/PQnHCQveD6 — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) June 12, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal pledged a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends while praying for the eternal peace of Smt. Jonali Nath's soul.

The police are currently conducting further investigations into the case.