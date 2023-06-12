 Assam Shocker: Woman BJP Leader Jonali Nath Killed, Body Dumped Near Highway in Goalpara; Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Shocker: Woman BJP Leader Jonali Nath Killed, Body Dumped Near Highway in Goalpara; Probe On

Assam Shocker: Woman BJP Leader Jonali Nath Killed, Body Dumped Near Highway in Goalpara; Probe On

Local witnesses noted that the body displayed several signs of injury, suggesting that she had been assaulted and killed by unidentified miscreants who fled the scene, stated a report in East Mojo.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Assam BJP Woman Leader Killed, Body Dumped In Goalpara; Probe Underway |

Jonali Nath, a prominent woman political leader in Assam, was found dead on Sunday in Goalpara district. Nath held the position of district general secretary for the BJP in Goalpara.

Allegations of Murder Surround the Case

According to reports, the woman BJP leader was allegedly murdered, and her body was abandoned on national highway 17 in Krishnai. Villagers in the Shalpara area near NH 17 made the grim discovery late Sunday night and promptly notified the police. Local witnesses noted that the body displayed several signs of injury, suggesting that she had been assaulted and killed by unidentified miscreants who fled the scene, stated a report in East Mojo.

Police Investigation Commences

After receiving the information, a police team arrived at the spot around midnight on Sunday and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The deceased, Jonali Nath, hailed from Matia village in Goalpara. Her husband had been trying to reach her in the evening but found her phone switched off, raising concerns about her whereabouts.

Assam BJP Expresses Grief and Promises Justice

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured the public that those responsible for the crime would not escape punishment.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal pledged a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends while praying for the eternal peace of Smt. Jonali Nath's soul.

The police are currently conducting further investigations into the case.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Assam Shocker: Woman BJP Leader Jonali Nath Killed, Body Dumped Near Highway in Goalpara; Probe On

Assam Shocker: Woman BJP Leader Jonali Nath Killed, Body Dumped Near Highway in Goalpara; Probe On

Bengaluru Shocker: Dutch YouTuber Harassed, Manhandled By Shopkeeper In Chickpet Market; Accused...

Bengaluru Shocker: Dutch YouTuber Harassed, Manhandled By Shopkeeper In Chickpet Market; Accused...

Severe Heatwave Grips East India, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana; IMD Issues Alerts, Predicts...

Severe Heatwave Grips East India, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana; IMD Issues Alerts, Predicts...

Free Bus For Women In Karnataka: MLA Turns Bus Conductor To Issue 'Zero-Fare Ticket' To Female...

Free Bus For Women In Karnataka: MLA Turns Bus Conductor To Issue 'Zero-Fare Ticket' To Female...

Owaisi In Chicago: 'X Mark' Drawn On Muslim Homes In Uttarkashi, What Happened In Germany In 1930s...

Owaisi In Chicago: 'X Mark' Drawn On Muslim Homes In Uttarkashi, What Happened In Germany In 1930s...