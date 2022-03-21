Assam: BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia targets Muslims, says 'situation akin to exodus of Kashmiri Pandits might happen'

Guwahati: BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia, referring to the movie 'The Kashmir Files', said on Monday that a “situation akin to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits might happen in Assam as Muslims are in majority in many parts”. Responding to this, Congress legislator Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha retorted that films on torture endured by people over the NRC issue should also be made. During a discussion in the Assembly over the state Budget for 2022-23, Purkayastha said it was rather important that a film be made on the plight of doubtful voters and the state of detention centres.

Saikia, while referring to The Kashmir Files, said, “Assam can be divided into three parts -- lower, middle and upper. Muslims are in majority in lower and middle Assam. In upper Assam, they are not in majority. Benefits meant for minorities don't reach the Muslims of upper Assam.”

Citing Census of 2011, Saikia asserted that the community was in the majority in nine districts, with some of the sub-divisions having over 75% Muslim population. “In Kashmir Files, we saw that Hindus were the minority community in Kashmir. They faced torture, and were made to leave homes. We need to take steps so such a situation does not arise in Assam,” he added.

Purakayastha, in reply, said, many people in the state have suffered due to the policies of the BJP government, and a film on their predicaments should also be made.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:28 PM IST