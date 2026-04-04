Assam Assembly Polls 2026: Global Election Observers To Visit State On April 8-9, Monitor Voting Process Under International Programme

International observers to visit Assam polling stations to study India’s election process and management | AI Generated Representational Image

Guwahati, April 4: Assam will host a team of international election observers next week, with delegates from several countries arriving to watch the Assembly polls as part of the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP).

Delegates from multiple countries to attend

Officials said representatives from countries such as Angola, Bhutan, Egypt, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Benin and Croatia will be in the state on April 8 and 9 to get a first-hand view of how elections are conducted in India.

Briefings and ground-level exposure planned

On April 8, the visiting delegates will be briefed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and taken to key locations, including dispatch centres and control rooms, to see preparations at the ground level.

Observers to monitor polling process

The following day, coinciding with polling, the team will fan out to selected districts to visit polling stations. They are expected to observe the voting process, security arrangements and the use of election-related technology.

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Officials said the visit is meant to give international election bodies a closer look at the scale and functioning of India’s electoral system, while also allowing an exchange of ideas and practices in managing large-scale elections.

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