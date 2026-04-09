Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Power, Politics and The Primordial Energy Of Maa Kamakhya

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and children after voting in the Assam Assembly election on 9 April 2026 |

As the first light touched the peaks of the Nilachal Hills on April 9, 2026, the silence of the ancient stones was met with the hum of a state in transition. Assam has begun its journey to the polling booths for the Assembly Elections, and in a move that bridges the secular duty of the state with its deepest spiritual foundations, the Kamakhya Temple has become the focal point of attention.

From the highest offices of government to the most influential boardrooms of industry, the pilgrimage to seek the Mother’s blessing has never felt more consequential.

For Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the path to the Jalukbari constituency began with a humble ascent to the "Blue Hill." Accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and their children, the chief minister’s visit to the Shakti Peetha was a moment of quietude before the electoral storm. In the context of a high-stakes election where he seeks a second consecutive term as chief minister, this visit is a profound acknowledgment that while the EVMs decide the leader, the primordial energy of Maa Kamakhya sustains the land.

Riniki, Sukanya, Nandil and I offered prayers to Devi Maa Kamakhya before heading to cast our votes in #AssamElections2026. pic.twitter.com/BLmz44UfDN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2026

The significance of this pilgrimage was further echoed by BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, who noted the temple’s unique power to act as a bridge across the subcontinent. Encountering devotees from Odisha and beyond, Panda highlighted how Kamakhya remains a timeless symbol of spiritual energy that transcends regional politics.

Was blessed to have the divine darshan of Maa Kamakhya Devi today. Situated on the Nilachal Parbat overlooking the Brahmaputra, this sacred Shakti Peetha stands as a timeless symbol of faith and spiritual energy, drawing devotees from across the world. It was heartening to meet… pic.twitter.com/FWU7D4LQUB — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) April 9, 2026

In these moments, the temple acts as a "Siddha Peetha"—a place of fulfillment—where leaders ground their aspirations in the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Northeast before facing the mandate of the people.

The magnetic pull of the temple extends far beyond the political spectrum, drawing India’s most prominent industrial figures into its spiritual fold. The visit by Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani on Tuesday reflects a different, yet equally vital, facet of the Goddess’s influence.

By offering prayers at a site that celebrates the source of all life, Nita Ambani bridges the gap between massive corporate influence and the ancient duty of stewardship. In the Shakta tradition, all living creatures are viewed as manifestations of the Mother, thus, the work at Anant Ambani-led Vantara at Jamnagar in Gujarat, becomes a modern-day form of Sadhana (spiritual practice).

This connection proves that India’s industrial giants are increasingly looking toward ancient wisdom to define their humanitarian and ecological footprints.

To understand why these figures converge at this specific hill, one must look at the unique theological importance of Maa Kamakhya. As the oldest and most revered of the 51 Shakti Peethas, the temple celebrates the Yoni-Pitha, the primordial source of creation. There is no traditional idol here, instead, a natural spring-fed stone represents the Earth's generative power.

Kamakhya is the "Goddess of Desire" (Kama), but in its most elevated form, the desire to create, to sustain,and to transform. On a day like today, when the people of Assam choose their path forward, the temple serves as a reminder that all transformation begins at this sacred source of energy.

Whether it is the quest for electoral success or the fulfillment of a philanthropic vision like Vantara, the divine grace of the Goddess remains the ultimate sanctuary. Today, as the drums of democracy beat across the Brahmaputra, the silent, ancient stones of Kamakhya remain the true anchor of the people's faith, ensuring that as the state moves forward, it does so with the blessings of the Mother of Creation.