Assam Assembly Elections 2026: A BJP Hattrick In Reckoning And Himanta Biswa Sarma's Quest For A CM Brace

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma files his nomination from the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency in Assam | Image courtesy X handle of @himantabiswa

"We have always tried to meet your expectations. I am committed to continuing to fulfill that responsibility faithfully. We are trying to work without judging the time to make the dream of building a truly strong, developed and hopeful Assam a reality. Your blessings are my companion on this journey, like Sailakh Sakha Krishna," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on Thursday night.

Today, on Friday, March 20, 2026, as filed his nomination for the sixth time from the Jalukbari constituency, his mind was perhaps swinging between flashback and future. From a point of near political decimation, he has reversed his fortunes like a belligerent, determined SUV revving its engines furiously, churning through the slush rather than being sucked into it.

As he heads toward the nomination centre, surely with prayers on his lips for Maa Kamakhya, the revered Goddess in the Nilachal Hills of whom he is a zealous devotee, Sarma is no longer just a regional candidate but the undisputed gravitational centre of Northeast politics.

A promise kept: From student leader to chief minister

Nearly 35 years ago, as a 22-year-old law student at Cotton College, Himanta Biswa Sarma told a young Riniki Bhuyan—who later became his wife—that he would become the Chief Minister of Assam one day. It was not mere youthful bravado, it was a roadmap. A confident Himanta even asked a bewildered Riniki to pass this ambition on to her family. True to his word, he was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on May 10, 2021.

His rise was forged in the fires of the All Assam Students Union during the height of the Assam Movement. Mentored by Hiteswar Saikia and later becoming the primary troubleshooter for Tarun Gogoi, Sarma learned the gears of the state machinery from the inside before eventually dismantling the very power structure that raised him.

Turning point: 2015 and the BJP lifeline

The path to the helm was never a straight line. When Sarma joined the BJP in August 2015, it was a high-stakes gamble for a man staring at a stagnant future within a Congress party he described as family-centric, coupled with looming legal shadows.

His exit was a tectonic shift for the entire political scenario in Assam. For the Congress, it marked the beginning of a structural collapse in the state, losing their most potent organisational brain just as the national tide was turning. For the BJP, it provided the missing piece of the puzzle—a leader with pan-regional appeal who could translate national ideology into a local Assamese vernacular.

For Sarma himself, it was the re-entry he needed to prove that his competence exceeded the platform he stood upon. As the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance, he did not just win Assam, he systematically turned the seven sisters saffron, making the BJP the dominant force in a region once considered a permanent Congress fortress.

Competence amid storm of controversy

Sarma is often described as a 24/7 politician whose governance model is a total rejection of bureaucratic inertia. He acts as the state’s primary project manager, often conducting late-night inspections of flyovers and bridges that are broadcast live to his millions of followers.

Under his watch, projects like the Asom Mala road initiative and the massive expansion of medical colleges have moved at a velocity previously unseen in the region. However, this competence exists alongside a history of intense scrutiny.

Critics frequently point to the 2014 Saradha chit fund investigation and the Louis Berger bribery allegations from 2010. While Sarma has never been named in a chargesheet and has consistently challenged opponents to provide evidence of accused status, these cases remain the primary ammunition for the opposition.

He has never been one to retreat, however, recently filing a Rs500-crore defamation suit in February 2026 against Congress leaders over land grabbing claims, signalling that he intends to fight the 2026 campaign on the offensive. Consequently, the court issued a temporary restraining order in mid-February this year against Congress leaders, barring them from making further "defamatory" remarks about his family’s land until the case is heard.

Role of the first family

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has carved out her own formidable identity as the head of Pride East Entertainments, one of the largest media conglomerates in the Northeast. Yet, her success has also been a lightning rod for political attacks.

Allegations regarding a Rs10 crore Central subsidy and controversies surrounding RBS Realtors have frequently made headlines. Most recently, in the lead-up to the 2026 polls, opposition figures have levelled claims regarding the family’s land holdings and pandemic-era procurement contracts.

The Sarma family’s response has been consistent -- aggressive legal counter-suits and a public narrative that characterises these attacks as attempts to undermine the Assamese dream they claim to represent.

2026 mantra: Demography and development

As the state heads toward the April 2026 polls, Sarma has distilled his campaign into two primary pillars: demography and development.

His rhetoric on the Miya population in Assam triggered a court appeals even at the Supreme Court over alleged hate speech. He has positioned himself as the "Mama"(maternal uncle) of the state—a protector of indigenous identity against what he calls civilisational threats, while simultaneously playing the role of the moderniser bringing high-tech investment to Guwahati.

हर दिल में कमल 🪷



The lotus is blooming across Assam. This is just the trailer.



A clear sign of the people’s love for @BJP4Assam 🙏🏻#NominationDay#AssamElections2026 pic.twitter.com/hBpw3vtBjz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 20, 2026

His political identity is now a rare fusion of grassroots mobilisation and high-level strategic intellect. Whether he is debating the nuances of land rights for indigenous communities or showcasing Assam's growth at global forums, Sarma remains a leader who leans into friction rather than shying away from it.

As he files his papers today, looking for a sixth consecutive win in Jalukbari, the stakes are higher than ever. For his supporters, he is the architect of a new, assertive Assam. For his rivals, he is a formidable obstacle that has proven nearly impossible to dislodge. One thing is certain—in the quest for CM 2.0—Himanta Biswa Sarma is not just running a race, he is defining the track.