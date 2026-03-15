Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Dates Announced: Voting On April 9, Results On May 4

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, March 15, unveiled the timetable for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026. Voting will take place in single phase on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, while the entire electoral process will be completed by May 6.

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Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that approximately 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 5.75 lakh first-time voters.

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He assured that the elections would be conducted smoothly, transparently, and peacefully with robust security measures in place.

To facilitate the polling process, authorities will set up 31,486 polling booths across the state. Special arrangements will be made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

ECI

Kumar further emphasised that strict guidelines have been issued to ensure zero tolerance toward violence, coercion, or electoral malpractices. Adequate deployment of central security forces will be made in vulnerable areas.

The elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest involving key parties such as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Indian National Congress, and the regional Asom Gana Parishad.

The 126-seat Assam Assembly is currently governed by a BJP-led alliance, which secured victory in the previous polls. The outcome of the 2026 elections will shape the state’s political landscape for the next five years.