Assam Adopts Green Cess Policy 2026; Khel Maharan 3.0 To Focus On Young Athletes From Nov 1 | X - CMOfficeAssam

Guwahati, September 7: A crucial state cabinet meeting held this evening at Lok Sewa Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially approved the Assam Green Cess Policy, 2026, establishing a comprehensive framework to levy green cess across identified sectors utilising natural resources to regulate them for sustainable development. The revenue generated through this initiative will be systematically utilised for revamping and repairing embankments and financing solar power projects, with the policy set to apply in principle to stone crushing units, brick kilns, imported timber, pollution index-based industrial units, the transfer of ownership of pre-owned motor vehicles, and the commercial extraction and utilisation of groundwater.

In today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we resolved to



✅Approve Shoishab Krida Samaroh

✅Approve Assam Green Cess Policy

✅Promotional avenues for Govt employees and age relaxation for ex-servicemen

✅Free bicycles to Class IX students pic.twitter.com/2XZiC5u803 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 7, 2026

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Green cess policy approved

Expanding its focus on youth development and sports, the cabinet approved the conduct of Khel Maharan 3.0, also known as the Sishu Krida Samaroh, spanning all 35 districts across Assam during the financial year 2026-27 starting from November 1, 2026. This mass grassroots initiative targets early-age talent identification for athletes under the age of 12 alongside structured athlete development through formal partnerships and long-term financial assistance. Under this sports outreach, 120 selected under-12 athletes will receive a financial scholarship of Rs. 2,000 per month for a period of two years to support their training. Furthermore, advanced coaching and capacity-building measures have been sanctioned, featuring residential coaching camps in Guwahati led by top national and foreign coaches, while high-performing indigenous coaches will be sent to premier national institutes.

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Sports and welfare measures

In addition to environmental and sports reforms, the cabinet cleared several administrative and welfare measures, including the approval for distributing free bicycles to Class IX students for the financial year 2025-26. Administrative updates include the relaxation of the qualifying service period for promotion from the post of Computer Operator to Junior Administrative Assistant in the Assam Secretariat, reducing the requirement from four years to three years for those appointed on May 25, 2023.

Additionally, the upper age limit for entry into government services for Grade III and Grade IV posts concerning ex-servicemen has been enhanced from 42 years to 45 years to encourage wider participation in the state recruitment process. Concluding the administrative overhaul, the cabinet also approved the restructuring of the Commissionerate of Taxes, Assam.