Assam: 4 Boys Insert Firecracker In Hen's Rectum & Burst It; Joke About It In Shocking Video

Screengrab of the video | X

Nagaon: In a highly disturbing incident, four boys in Assam's Nagaon district in Raha Gaon, were seen holding a hen with a firecracker inserted in the private part of the bird. Out of the four boys, two are seen bursting the firecracker while it is inserted in the hen's private part, causing the bird a painful death.

In the video doing rounds on social media, which has also come to the notice of the NGO, People For Animals (PFA), the administration and the police is tagged in the post so that action is taken against the culprits.

Shockingly, the boys in the video also joke about the incident after the hen is dead and held by one of the boys in the video.

An unfortunate incident occurred where a hen fell victim to a merciless act in Raha Gaon, Assam.

4 boys inserted a firecracker in her private part and burst it.

The poor hen died a painful death.

Phone numbers: Utpal: 6001544392, Vishal: 9365584601, 8761022370@assampolice pic.twitter.com/CqzNs8mxiN — BHARAT not I.N.D.I.A (@IAmNixz) November 19, 2023

The People For Animals (PFA) NGO, in its long post on Instagram, wrote, "An unfortunate incident occurred where a hen fell victim to a merciless act in Raha Gaon, Assam. 4 boys inserted a firecracker in her private part and burst it. The poor hen died a painful death."



The Insta post also mentioned and tagged the accused boys handle into the post. "It’s distressing to note that despite the consequences, the perpetrators show no remorse. The Instagram ID and phone number of the accused are as follows :@_ankush_editzs_ , @__itz_official_4x_page__ , @lx__kabri__."



"Please tag Assam police @assampolice , Nagaon Police @nagaonpolice, Shri Hardi Singh SPL. DGP, Assam Police @hardi_sing and urge them to take action against this immediately. Let’s unite to ensure justice for this innocent creature," said PFA in its post.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)