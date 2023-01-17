e-Paper Get App
Asked us to approach HC: Petitioner lawyers after SC refuses to entertain Joshimath plea

After the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking its intervention to declare the Joshimath subsidence a natural disaster, the petitioner's lawyers said that they had been asked to approach the Uttarakhand High Court.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 02:39 AM IST
article-image
File
Speaking to ANI, advocate PM Mishra said, "The Uttarakhand High Court, in a January 12 order, halted all construction works. The Supreme Court said since the Uttarkhand HC is already looking into the matter, we should file a petition with it." Another advocate, Anjali Kumar, said, "Our petition was not just restricted to projects, but we also included the rights of the affected people. We demanded a high-level committee." Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking the top court's intervention to declare Joshimath subsidence, a natural disaster.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala permitted the petitioner to approach the Uttarakhand High Court with the plea.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking immediate intervention by the top court to direct the Centre to assist in reparation work and providing of urgent relief to the people of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, who are living in fear in the wake of a landslide and subsidence.

article-image

