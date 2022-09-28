Ashok Gehlot likely to file nomination for Congress presidential poll amid political turmoil in Rajasthan | File

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was scheduled to land in New Delhi, where he is anticipated to meet with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and likely submit his nomination for the upcoming party presidential election.

At a late-night meeting with over two dozen Congress lawmakers, including ministers, Gehlot assured them that everything was fine and further advised them to have faith in Gandhi.

Despite accusing three lawmakers of misconduct, a Congress committee held off on holding Gehlot accountable for the unrest in Rajasthan's politics, potentially to give itself some leeway to resolve the crisis. With Sachin Pilot traveling to the national capital to meet Gandhi on Tuesday, the national grand old party appears to be banding together to deal with the upheaval.

AICC's two observers—Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge—have criticised the state minister, Shanti Dhariwal, for convening a meeting of over 90 legislators on Sunday night to oppose the potential appointment of Pilot as the next chief minister if Gehlot becomes the Congress president.

The Congress served Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore with show-cause summons shortly after the panel's nine-page report was delivered to Gandhi.