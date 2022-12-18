Ashok Gehlot demands implementation of social security policy for elderly

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a national social security policy for elderly people. “Now the time has come that Modiji should implement a national social security policy elderly where people should get at least Rs 2000-3000 pension,” said Mr Gehlot at a function in Jaipur to mark the 4th anniversary of his government.

Mr Gehlot said that now is the era of social security. Dependent people in developed countries get financial help from the government every week. “It should also be implemented in India for elderly, women and disabled,” demanded Mr Gehlot.

He once again strongly advocated the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). He said that why shouldn't the employee who serves the government for 35 years be protected? “We implemented OPS for the employees on humanitarian grounds. An employee who has been in the service of the government for 35 years must feel safe,” said Mr Gehlot.

He claimed that the OPS is being opposed by NITI Aayog and many economists. The Prime Minister himself is against OPS but we are determined to continue it in Rajasthan as pension is a state subject and we’ll fight for our contribution to the pension fund.

Attacking Mr Modi, Mr Gehlot said that the PM had called MGNREGA a memorial of the Congress government's failure but that memorial came in handy in difficult times. “MGNREGA has played a big role in helping the needy people and handling the economy in difficult times by increasing purchasing power of the people,” said Mr Gehlot.

On the performance of the government, Mr Gehlot claimed that there is no anti-incumbency for the government. “This is the first time when there is no anti-government sentiment among the people and this is a big achievement for the government.” Replying the question of factionalism in the party at a press conference, he said that there are no differences in the party and we all are united.