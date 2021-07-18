Ashayein: When daughters are hope

Jaipur

The results of the Rajasthan Administrative Services examination this year have many inspiring stories to boost youngsters, especially young women. However, two are too good to be true. One is of a 40-year-old Asha Kandara who was abandoned by her husband and she had to work as a sanitation worker to raise her children. The other is the true tale of 5 daughters who made their father proud by cracking the exam. Three of them Suman, Anshu and Ritu have cracked it this year while Roma and Manju, are already in service. The family belongs to a remote village in the Hanumangarh district.

Inspired by humiliation

The mother of two, Asha’s inspiration is “humiliation”. “Even as it is said there is no casteism one should actually ask the person(s) who are subjected to it. People used to tell her, “Tumahara Baap Collector hai Kya, Tum Collector Ho Kya, Yahan Mat Baitho... so on and so forth. One becomes a collector by sheer hard work and that is what I have decided to do and achieved. Now, I want to help the less privileged people who share the same story like me,” Asha told media.

Asha and her 2 kids were abandoned by husband 8 years ago. She continued her studies with parents’ support, graduated and appeared for the exam in 2018. The results were delayed due to the pandemic. In the meantime, Asha worked as a sanitation worker in Jodhpur

Her parents supported her and gave her the strength to achieve her goal. Her father Rajendra Kandara retired as accountant from the FCI.

Hum Panch aur saarey officers!

Sahdev Saharan a farmer of remote village Bheruhsari in Hanumangarh is a proud father of 5 daughters and is an inspiration to those who think only sons can make them proud. All his daughters... Roma, Manju, Suman, Anshu and Ritu are now officers of Rajasthan Administrative Services. Two of them... Roma and Manju... were already in the service. Roma is BDO, Jhunjhunu, and Manju is an inspector with the cooperative dept. Suman, Anshi and Ritu have cracked the exam this year. “My daughters have made us proud. My village has got an identity because of them. I had a dream that my daughters would become officers and I am delighted that they have made my dream come true. Now, I will try help 15 more girl children of my village to get the same success,” said Sahdev Saharan.

The daughters got a grand welcome in village. “We all studied at a village school up to Class 8. Most of our studies were from home as there was no secondary school. Our parents had a dream and our elder sisters helped us achieve this goal,” said Anshi Saharan, one of the sisters.