Asaduddin Owaisi Opposes BJP's UCC Push, Says Move Targets Muslims Rather Than Equality | IANS

Hyderabad, Sep 14: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bringing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the states where it is in power to target the 18 crore Muslims across the country.

Reacting to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that all 21 NDA-ruled states will implement UCC before 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi said that BJP is not bringing the UCC for equality but only to target Muslims.

Owaisi attacks BJP over UCC

"The BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are doing this against Articles 25 which guarantees freedom of religion, Article 14 which guarantees the right to equality, and Articles 26 and 29 of the Constitution," the Hyderabad MP told media persons.

Hyderabad, Telangana: On UCC, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "The BJP is not bringing the UCC for equality. It is only bringing the UCC in the states where it is in power to target the 18 crore Muslims of India. The BJP and Amit Shah are doing this against Articles 25, which… pic.twitter.com/qyj6YkZSFC — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

"So, the first thing we need to understand is that the BJP is not doing this for equality. It is only to target Muslims. The second thing you need to understand is that the soul of this country is pluralism. The third point is that Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP and the RSS are trying to impose Hindu laws on non-Hindus. The fourth point is that the Law Commission, which was constituted by the Narendra Modi government, said in its report that a UCC is neither necessary nor desirable for India," Owaisi said.

"Fifthly, we want to ask: Why do you have the 'Disturbed Area Act' in your states, under which a Hindu cannot sell his property to a Muslim. And why do you have laws regarding Love Jihad?"

Challenge to BJP on UCC

The AIMIM Chief challenged Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP, and the RSS to go ahead and implement the UCC there.

"If Amit Shah talks about 'understanding the chronology', then let me tell you—stand in Goa and declare that you will implement the same UCC law there that you introduced in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam," Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP added that those who are against Muslims say that Goa has the UCC.

“They are fooling themselves and trying to mislead the world. In Goa, if a Hindu marriage takes place according to Hindu religious customs, and after the marriage, if a Hindu woman does not have a child by the age of 25, her Hindu husband can take a second wife. There is also a provision that if, by the age of 30, she does not give birth to a male child, he can marry again. This provision exists in Goa. The third point is that there is an exemption for Catholics. What is the exemption? Their marriage registration can be done through a Catholic priest rather than through the government," Owaisi said.

Madrassa closure criticism

The Hyderabad MP criticised the West Bengal government's order to close 252 madrassas across the state, saying this was being done out of BJP's hatred towards Muslims and Islam.

He said that they were shutting down madrassas because Muslims who study there receive Quranic education according to their religion.

He termed this as a clear violation of Article 30 of the Constitution, saying minorities have the right to establish institutions of their choice.

Also Watch:

Comments on food row and cricket

On the row over food served at BRICS Summit 2026, Owaisi said that India's diversity includes different cultures, religions, languages and food habits.

According to the AIMIM Chief, around 20 per cent of minorities in India are vegetarian.

"We do not know what discussions took place with China, what will happen to the land occupied by China where we used to patrol," Owaisi said.

"Why are you playing with them," the AIMIM Chief asked on Indian women's cricket refusing to accept the Women's Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council President and Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

"When the Indus Water Treaty has been put on abeyance, how is the ICC contract an obligation? You are allowing the BCCI to make money through TV rights. Why doesn't the government have empathy towards the people whose family members were butchered by the terrorists in Pahalgam," Owaisi asked and claimed that even the recent Red Fort suicide blast was again sponsored by Pakistan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)