Asaduddin Owaisi helped us in Bihar, will help us in UP and Bengal too: BJP's Sakshi Maharaj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday took a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi saying he had helped the BJP in the Bihar assembly elections and would also help in the polls in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report by NDTV, while speaking to the media, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said: "It is God's grace. May God give him strength. He helped us in Bihar and will help in Uttar Pradesh and later in West Bengal too."

The AIMIM has often been referred to as the 'B' team of the BJP since it helps in polarising votes on religious lines. However, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly resented the tag and has denied having helped BJP with his brand of politics.