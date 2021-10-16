e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:38 PM IST

As veteran NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather's son joins People's Conference; chief Sajad Lone claims party has 'arrived'

FPJ Web Desk
Senior National Conference leader and former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather's son on Saturday joined the JK Peoples Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Lone. The development comes mere days after the NC refuted claims that AR Rather was leaving the party for the PC. Hilal Ahmad Rather

"Peoples Conference has arrived. Let there be no delusions. There are many who refuse to see reality as it exists and want to create reality as they want to see it," said party chief Sajad Lone.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:38 PM IST
