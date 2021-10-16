As veteran NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather's son joins People's Conference; chief Sajad Lone claims party has 'arrived'

Senior National Conference leader and former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather's son on Saturday joined the JK Peoples Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Lone. The development comes mere days after the NC refuted claims that AR Rather was leaving the party for the PC. Hilal Ahmad Rather

"Peoples Conference has arrived. Let there be no delusions. There are many who refuse to see reality as it exists and want to create reality as they want to see it," said party chief Sajad Lone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:38 PM IST