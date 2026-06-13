'As Soon As It Came To My Notice, I Ordered An FIR': Yogi On Defamatory Posts Against Akhilesh’s Daughter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday strongly condemned defamatory and malicious social media posts targeting the daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that daughters should never become the subject of toxic public discourse.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration and foundation-laying of development projects worth more than Rs 955 crore in Azamgarh, Yogi said derogatory comments against any daughter are unacceptable, regardless of political affiliations.

‘A Daughter Is a Daughter’

Referring to the controversy, the Chief Minister said he immediately directed authorities to take action after learning about the posts.

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"I saw recently that some people were making comments on social media against Akhilesh Yadav ji's daughter. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately told the police to register an FIR against it."

Emphasising traditional social values, Yogi added, "A daughter is a daughter. We have grown up with the values that a daughter in a village is everyone's daughter and a sister in a village is everyone's sister. We have never made any distinction."

A video of the Chief Minister making the remarks has since gained attention on social media.

FIR Registered Over Alleged Defamatory Posts

Yogi's comments come after police registered an FIR against three individuals accused of sharing allegedly fake, defamatory and malicious content targeting Akhilesh Yadav's daughter online.

The case was lodged at the cyber cell of the Kanpur Police Commissionerate following complaints by Samajwadi Party leaders.

According to the complaint, a photograph of the former chief minister's daughter was circulated on social media platform X along with false and objectionable claims. The complainant alleged that the image had been morphed and the accompanying assertions were fabricated with the intent to defame.

Advice for Akhilesh Yadav

While defending the government's swift response, Yogi also used the occasion to advise Akhilesh Yadav to ensure that his party workers and supporters maintain civility in public discourse.

Addressing the SP chief directly, he said, "Akhilesh ji, you give advice to others, but you must also see that your followers and workers keep their language restrained."

The Chief Minister further remarked, "You need to teach your own people. It would be better if you make them understand, and if they cannot understand, hand them over to us; we will make them understand properly."

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The comments were widely interpreted as a political swipe at the Samajwadi Party and what the BJP has often described as its "goon culture."

Politics Pauses as Debate Turns to Online Conduct

The episode has sparked a broader discussion on online abuse, misinformation and the targeting of family members of political leaders.

While political rivals frequently clash on policy and ideology, Yogi's remarks underscored the view that personal attacks on children and family members should remain beyond the boundaries of political combat.