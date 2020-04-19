As Ramchandra Guha laments cancelled column, Justice Katju labels him 'superficial and highly overpraised person'

Guha and his work became a talking point on social media on Sunday after it was revealed that Hindustan Times had refused to publish an article that was slated to be part of the historian's ongoing column for the publication.

"For print and online readers of my regular "Past and Present" column in the Hindustan Times—for this Sunday's issue I had written on the folly and vanity of the Central Vista project. The newspaper has censored the column. The piece will soon appear in another (and braver) forum," Guha took to Twitter to announce on Sunday morning.

Guha claimed that while the editors he had worked with at HT were happy to publish his article, they were "overruled by their bosses and by the management"

"I was given the option of junking this piece and continuing the column. I have chosen to stop writing for them altogether," he added in another tweet.