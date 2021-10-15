As PM Modi is set to inaugurate seven new defence companies on Shastra Puja day - Here is all you need to know about the occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami today.

"On the auspicious occasion of Shastra Puja on Dussehra, India takes a major leap towards #AatmaNirbhar Defence," tweeted MyGovIndia.

Shastra Puja, which is also known as Ayudha Puja, is performed during Shardiya Navratri, which is celebrated across the country with great fervour and joy. The nine-day festival brings along a number of special days such as Kanya Pujan, Maha Navami and Durga Ashtami. Among these festivals, Shastra Puja is another unique day on which people worship and clean the instruments they use.

Shastra Puja that falls in the months of September/October or the Hindu month of Ashwin, Shukla Paksha at the onset of the Sharad season, is the most famous.

What is Shastra Puja?

Shastra Puja is one of the most significant aspects of Navratri. On Shastra Puja day people worship and clean the instruments they use, like weapons (whoever possesses it), machine, tools, etc. These tools can be as small as pins, knives or spanners as well as large devices like computers, heavy machinery, cars and buses.

According to Drikpanchang.com, although in modern-day, Ayudha Puja has become Vahana Puja, where people worship their vehicles, including cars, scooters, and motorbikes. During Vahana Puja, vehicles that are in use are decorated with vermilion, garlands, mango leaves and banana saplings and worshipped.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:43 AM IST