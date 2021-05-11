As heavy rains batter West Bengal, COVID-19 hospitals flooded in knee-deep water

Kolkata: Several COVID-19 wards in government hospitals were seen flooded with water as entire West Bengal on Tuesday received heavy rainfall.

The doctors and nurses in SSKM hospitals were seen visiting patients in knee-deep water.

RN Roy hospital in North Kolkata was also seen flooded and ambulances carrying the COVID-19 patients found it extremely difficult to ferry people as most parts of North Kolkata were battered with heavy rains.

In the afternoon, Kolkata and its adjoining areas witnessed the first torrential rain this season in South Bengal leaving several parts of the city waterlogged.